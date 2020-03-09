WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Pretty soon, Steelers fans will get to experience what it’s like to train for football season.

They’ll get to do that through what’s being called “The Steelers Experience.”

It’s basically a large room with various simulated activities for Steelers fans.

“Over here along this wall is going to be the 40-yard dash,” said Nick Paradise with Kennywood Park. “This behind us is the Terrible Tower. Climbing and play structure for kids of all ages.”

If you’re the type of person that likes nostalgia and a calm ride, the Old Mill is making a comeback.

“We’re looking to restore the ride. Kind of the retro western theme that it had from the 70’s up to the early 2000’s with still a lot of new twists and new scenes to draw in new audience and new generation of guests,” said Paradise.

The Old Mill opened for the first time in 1901 and is the oldest dark water ride in the world. Garfield’s Nightmare came in 2004 and will be no more.

Speaking of nostalgia, remember the floral clock by the train?

It was removed after the 2017 season when Thomas Town was added.

You’ll be able to find its new location near the Lost Kennywood entrance.

Also near that spot will be a quiet room for people on the autism spectrum or have other sensory disabilities.

In the meantime, if you don’t want to wait in long lines…

“They’re adding a second lane here where VIP pass holders will be able to get up into the queue line rather than going up the exit like they did in the past,” said Paradise.

You’ll also find these new lanes added to the Racer and Phantom’s Revenge!

Kennywood opens for season ticket holders on April 25. The park is opened to the public on May 2.