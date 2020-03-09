Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Dave Anoia and Aimee DiAndrea Anoia from DiAnoia’s Eatery showed PTL a meatball dish perfect for celebrating National Meatball Day.
Lasagna Al Cinque Formaggio
Pasta dough
Ingredients:
- 1 pound 00 pasta flour
- 1 pound durum flour
- 28 oz. egg yolks
Instructions:
- Knead for 10 minutes and then cover
- Rest for at least 30 minutes.
Gorgonzola Bechemel
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 4 cups milk
- 1 cup blue cheese
- 2 tsp. black pepper
- 4 oz. Marsala wine
Instructions:
- Melt butter in a sauce pot, add flour.
- Stir until a paste is achieved.
- Add in milk, whisking frequently until you have a smooth and creamy batter.
- Fold in blue cheese, marsala and seasoning.
Ricotta Filling
Ingredients:
- 24 oz. ricotta
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup parmesan
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder
Instructions:
- Combine until evenly mixed.
Lasagna Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 pasta dough, sheeted into 15 sheets that fit your pan
- Prepared gorgonzola bechemel
- Prepared ricotta filling
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 2 cups shredded provolone
- 2 cups grated parmesan
- 2 cups butter, small diced
- Olive oil
Instructions:
- Bring a pot of salted water to a rolling boil
- Fill a large bowl with very icy water
- Line a 9″ x 13″x4″ pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees
- One at a time, drop your pasta sheets into the boiling water, making sure not to fold or crimp them – let them cook for 30-45 seconds, then carefully remove and plunge them into the icy water.
- Layer your sheets with olive oil on a plate and set aside.
- Dot the bottom layer of the pan with butter and sprinkle about half a cup of parmesan
- Lay down your first sheet of pasta
- Evenly spread 1/4th of your bechemel, and then cover with another sheet of pasta
- Evenly spread 1/4th of your ricotta mixture, cover with pasta
- Sprinkle 1/2 cup mozzarella and 1/2 cup provolone, cover with pasta
- Dot this layer with butter and sprinkle with half cup of parmesan, cover with pasta
- Repeat this layering process until you reach the top of your cooking dish.
- Cover lasagna with parchment paper and aluminum foil
- Cook covered at 300 degrees for 30 minutes
- Remove cover and cook for an additional 30 minutes
- Let the lasagna rest for at least 20 minutes before serving.
