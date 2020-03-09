CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Dave Anoia and Aimee DiAndrea Anoia from DiAnoia’s Eatery showed PTL a meatball dish perfect for celebrating National Meatball Day.

Lasagna Al Cinque Formaggio

Pasta dough

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound 00 pasta flour
  • 1 pound durum flour
  • 28 oz. egg yolks

Instructions:

  1.  Knead for 10 minutes and then cover
  2.  Rest for at least 30 minutes.

Gorgonzola Bechemel

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 4 cups milk
  • 1 cup blue cheese
  • 2 tsp. black pepper
  • 4 oz. Marsala wine

Instructions:

  1. Melt butter in a sauce pot, add flour.
  2.  Stir until a paste is achieved.
  3.  Add in milk, whisking frequently until you have a smooth and creamy batter.
  4.  Fold in blue cheese, marsala and seasoning.

Ricotta Filling

Ingredients:

  • 24 oz. ricotta
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup parmesan
  • 1 tbsp. garlic powder

Instructions:

  1. Combine until evenly mixed.

Lasagna Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 pasta dough, sheeted into 15 sheets that fit your pan
  • Prepared gorgonzola bechemel
  • Prepared ricotta filling
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella
  • 2 cups shredded provolone
  • 2 cups grated parmesan
  • 2 cups butter, small diced
  • Olive oil

Instructions:

  1. Bring a pot of salted water to a rolling boil
  2. Fill a large bowl with very icy water
  3. Line a 9″ x 13″x4″ pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray
  4. Preheat oven to 300 degrees
  5. One at a time, drop your pasta sheets into the boiling water, making sure not to fold or crimp them – let them cook for 30-45 seconds, then carefully remove and plunge them into the icy water.
  6. Layer your sheets with olive oil on a plate and set aside.
  7. Dot the bottom layer of the pan with butter and sprinkle about half a cup of parmesan
  8. Lay down your first sheet of pasta
  9. Evenly spread 1/4th of your bechemel, and then cover with another sheet of pasta
  10. Evenly spread 1/4th of your ricotta mixture, cover with pasta
  11. Sprinkle 1/2 cup mozzarella and 1/2 cup provolone, cover with pasta
  12. Dot this layer with butter and sprinkle with half cup of parmesan, cover with pasta
  13. Repeat this layering process until you reach the top of your cooking dish.
  14. Cover lasagna with parchment paper and aluminum foil
  15. Cook covered at 300 degrees for 30 minutes
  16. Remove cover and cook for an additional 30 minutes
  17. Let the lasagna rest for at least 20 minutes before serving.
