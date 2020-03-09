COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/KDKA) — Ohio has announced the state’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.
The State Health Department made the announcement Monday that three people have tested positive. The locations of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 have not yet been announced.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency, which allows Ohio to purchase health-related items without a bid.
This comes after Pennsylvania has learned there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.
RELATED STORIES:
- UPMC Putting Plans In Place To In Case Of Confirmed Case Of COVID-19
- Pittsburgh International Airport Taking Additional Steps To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
- Gov. Wolf Confirms Two New Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania
- Uber Offering Drivers 14-Day Paid Sick Leave If They Fall Ill With Coronavirus
- Duquesne Students Returning From Study Abroad Due To Coronavirus Have More Questions Than Answers
- Mayor Bill Peduto: Pittsburgh Is Preparing For Potential Coronavirus Outbreak
- University Of Pittsburgh Researchers Prepare For Handling The Coronavirus
- Pennsylvania Vets Respond To Coronavirus Fears For Household Pets
- Local Couple Quarantined In Home After Being Aboard Grand Princess Cruise
- Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus
- Preventing Coronavirus: Best Pittsburgh Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands
- Pa. Health Department Testing For Coronavirus, No Active Cases
- Starbucks Halts Usage Of Personal Cups Due To Concerns Of Coronavirus
There have been no reported cases in Allegheny County.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those symptoms may appear anywhere between two days and 14 days after exposure. Individuals at most risk are the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
Health officials are reminding individuals that may not feel well to take the following steps:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Cover coughs and sneezes with elbow, not hands
- Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas
- Contain – if someone is not feeling well or is sick, stay home until they are better.
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.