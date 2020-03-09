



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/KDKA) — Ohio has announced the state’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.

The State Health Department made the announcement Monday that three people have tested positive. The locations of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 have not yet been announced.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency, which allows Ohio to purchase health-related items without a bid.

This comes after Pennsylvania has learned there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been no reported cases in Allegheny County.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those symptoms may appear anywhere between two days and 14 days after exposure. Individuals at most risk are the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Health officials are reminding individuals that may not feel well to take the following steps:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with elbow, not hands

Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas

Contain – if someone is not feeling well or is sick, stay home until they are better.

