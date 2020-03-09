Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Depending on your perspective, Pittsburgh being ranked as the 34th most congested city is either surprisingly low or something of a relief.
According to a study from INRIX, a company dedicated to studying and managing traffic through data, road sensors, and vehicles, Pittsburgh didn’t even crack the top ten in most congested cities.
Their results found that commuters in Pittsburgh spend 35 hours per year in traffic.
While that may not sound like much, it’s a 13% increase from 2018.
Topping the list of most congested cities in the United States was Boston.
So, while you’re waiting outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, remember, it’s only the 34th worst in the country.
