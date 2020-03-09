Comments
SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a woman who disappeared almost two months ago.
Amy Lee Bracken, from Somerset, got a ride to Braddock on Jan. 17 to meet a man she met online.
Bracken, 39, arrived at the man’s house but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Bracken has a tattoo on her forearm, a pierced tongue and a pierced bottom lip.
She has brown hair and hazel/green eyes.
She is 5-foot-6 and also goes by Aimee Lee Bracken.
Call the Somerset Police Department at 1-814-445-4596 with any information.
You must log in to post a comment.