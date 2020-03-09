PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County but UPMC doctors say they have sent numerous tests to the state health department and the CDC over the past week.
All of those tests were negative but doctors would not say how many tests were being done.
They also said they will not release information regarding the patients or conditions that prompted a test, per recommendations from the CDC.
One doctor said the majority of the testing across the country includes patients who have traveled abroad and patients who have come in contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, they are asking people not to visit loved ones who may be sick or have minor cold symptoms to reduce an accidental spread of coronavirus.
Every UPMC facility is putting plans in place to handle a confirmed case if it happens.
“The first steps are: identify, mask the patient, get the patient to a safe area to continue to provide care,” said Dr. Graham Snyder of UPMC Infection Prevention. “Then we have 24/7 coverage by an infection preventionist to assist with that facility walking through the process of evaluating the patient.”
UPMC is working to develop its own test for COVID-19 to get faster results.
Doctors say it is still in the works and that it could be another 2-to-4 weeks before it’s rolled out.
