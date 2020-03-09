PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 16th annual Toyota-USA Hockey Festival will be taking place in Pittsburgh this year.
There will be games across three local rinks between March 26-19 and April 2-5 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, RMU Island Sports Center, and Baierl Ice Complex.
During the first weekend, four of USA Hockey’s disabled disciplines will play games. These include blind hockey, deaf/hard of hearing hockey, special hockey, and Warrior Hockey, which helps injured or disabled veterans.
The following weekend will feature sled hockey and the USA Hockey Sled Hockey National Championship. Games will also be played at Alpha Ice Complex along with the original three local rinks.
As part of the weekend, members of the gold medal-winning 2019 United States National Sled Hockey Team will be in attendance of the second weekend of the festival.
Fans can watch the event broadcast live on HockeyTV.
More information about the event can be found on the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival website.
You must log in to post a comment.