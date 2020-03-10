Comments
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A part of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills is closed after one person was injured after a vehicle rollover crash.
Allegheny County said responders are on the scene Tuesday on Old Clairton Road/Route 51.
Route 51 southbound will be closed between Wray Large and the Route 43 ramp until further notice.
Jefferson Hills: Vehicle rollover with injury – Old Clairton Road/Route 51. Responders on scene. Route 51 SB will be closed between Wray Large and the Route 43 Ramp until further notice.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 10, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.