JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A part of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills is closed after one person was injured after a vehicle rollover crash.

Allegheny County said responders are on the scene Tuesday on Old Clairton Road/Route 51.

Route 51 southbound will be closed between Wray Large and the Route 43 ramp until further notice.

