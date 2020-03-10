Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celine Dion is postponing her world tour stop in Pittsburgh because of a cold.
The news was announced on Tuesday night by PPG Paints Arena officials.
She was scheduled to be at PPG Paints Area on Friday as part of her “Courage World Tour.”
The show has been rescheduled to Nov. 18, 2020.
“On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19,” a release said.
Ticket holders of the postponed show will receive more information shortly.
You must log in to post a comment.