GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 31 points, and Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 81-72 in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Trey McGowens scored 14 points and Xavier Johnson added 10 points and eight assists for the Pitt (16-16), the tournament’s 13th seed.
Twelfth-seeded Wake Forest was led by Olivier Sarr’s 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Isaiah Mucius had 19 points and Brandon Childress added 17 for the Demon Deacons (13-18).
Pitt advances to play NC State in the second round on Wednesday.
