COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A disabled tractor trailer is completely shutting down a road in Collier Township.
Noblestown Road and the I-79 ramp are being affected by a tractor trailer officials say is “hung up” and disabled coming off I-79.
Collier: Disabled Tractor Trailer w/ Road Closure – Noblestown Road/I-79 Ramp; Noblestown Road is closed completely in both directions due to a tractor trailer being hung up and disabled coming off of I-79.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 10, 2020
Officials say Noblestown Road is completely closed in both directions while crews respond.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
