



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman will stand trial after police say she abandoned her partner’s dog at a dumpster in the city’s Knoxville section.

Jwanna Martin, 49, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

She is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect.

Police say she dumped the dog, named Remy, at a dumpster outside of an apartment complex on Knox Avenue on a cold morning last December.

Police found the dog shivering in the cold with a dog crate on top of the dumpster.

The dog was taken in by Humane Animal Rescue and has since been adopted by a retired police officer.

Martin is due back in court on April 27.

