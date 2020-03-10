PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New legislation from Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto aims to ease parking in city neighborhoods and increase pedestrian safety.

The legislation seeks to change city zoning rules for rowhouses that currently require them to have parking spaces.

The current requirement forces housing developers and homeowners to make curb cuts into sidewalks to provide parking, which makes walking more difficult for pedestrians.

“This change will enhance what makes many of our historic neighborhoods so special, and it will encourage more people to walk, help people using baby carriages and wheelchairs to navigate sidewalks, and help residents get to know their city and their neighbors by foot,” Mayor Peduto said.

Additionally, the change is expected to boost housing affordability by not requiring parking pads and garages to be constructed for new homes.

It also is expected to secure the historic nature of older city neighborhoods like Lawrenceville, the Mexican War Streets and the South Side — and help reduce carbon emissions by not requiring spaces for gas-powered vehicles.

The “removal of minimum parking requirements for development of single-family attached dwellings furthers the City’s goals of improving pedestrian safety, enhancing neighborhood walkability, and promoting non-vehicular mobility” the legislation states.

The Mayor’s legislation will be presented to City Council on Tuesday.