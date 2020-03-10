PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is dealing with its first coronavirus case, the second one reported in Pa. on Tuesday. Mayor Jim Kenney and health officials will hold a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. at City Hall.
Philadelphia officials announced Monday they were investigating five people for possible COVID-19 cases.
Today at 3 p.m., @PhillyMayor, Commissioner @DrTomFarley, and other officials will announce Philadelphia’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus. They will share available details of this case and lay out the City’s response.
Watch live here or on https://t.co/ru8a7hOptj. pic.twitter.com/mPArg7RsI8
— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) March 10, 2020
So far, the state health department has confirmed 11 presumptive cases.
There are no confirmed cases in Western Pennsylvania.
Read more at CBS Philadelphia.
You must log in to post a comment.