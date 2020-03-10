CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is dealing with its first coronavirus case, the second one reported in Pa. on Tuesday. Mayor Jim Kenney and health officials will hold a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

Philadelphia officials announced Monday they were investigating five people for possible COVID-19 cases.

So far, the state health department has confirmed 11 presumptive cases.

There are no confirmed cases in Western Pennsylvania.

Read more at CBS Philadelphia.

