PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has cancelled all their study abroad spring-break trips and asked all study abroad students and faculty to return to Pittsburgh.

Now they are working to develop a plan to continue teaching if COVID-19 hits the Pittsburgh area.

The University’s Center for Teaching and Learning is advising their staff to utilize their remote learning tools.

University leaders want to prepare for potential absences in class as people become more concerned with the spreading Coronavirus.

The goal is to continue teaching and learning — just using different online tools.

At Carnegie Mellon University — all university sponsored international travel is suspended until at least April.

This includes Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar.

CMU in Qatar is also suspending school for all students starting today, but they will continue to teach remotely.

The Qatar Ministry of Public Health confirms people with COVID-19 have been registered in Qatar, so they are taking precautions to limit the spread.

CMU officials say they will continue to review their travel restrictions as they monitor the spread of COVID-19.