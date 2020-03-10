PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are still searching for the suspected driver involved in a hit-and-run on Monday.
According to police, it all happened just before 10:00 p.m. Monday evening near the intersection of Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue in the Hill District.
Zone 2 police officers spotted a stolen vehicle and got behind it.
Officers did not start a pursuit, but the driver allegedly sped off and hit two people.
Both people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no word on the extent of their conditions.
Officers were able to take two juveniles from the vehicle into custody — there’s no word whether they were questioned or released yet.
The female driver of the vehicle is still on the run.
An identity for the suspect has not been given.
