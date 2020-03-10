Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have been selected to play in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH.
The Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys will play on Thursday, August 6th, at 8:00 p.m. in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Steelers coach Bill Cowher and safety Troy Polamalu will be enshrined into the Hall of Game on Saturday, August 8th.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame Game will go on sale Friday, March 13th, at 10:00 a.m.
