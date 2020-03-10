CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia residents are being warned about a telephone scam involving food stamps.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says some residents are receiving calls claiming to be someone from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The caller informs them that their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are being stopped.
The caller says that in order to continue receiving benefits, they must press a number, which then connects them with someone trying to steal their personal information.
Morrisey says the DHHR actually sends official notices by U.S. mail and does not call SNAP recipients about ending their benefits.
