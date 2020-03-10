



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say a woman is facing more than 1,300 charges after more than 200 cats, kittens, dogs and chickens were rescued in a large-scale neglect situation.

Christie Dee Harr is now facing 1,376 charges, including animal cruelty, neglect and torture, announced Tuesday.

She faces a judge on Friday.

The animals were found Oct. 30, 2019, on two residential properties in Washington and Westmoreland counties after authorities served search and seizure warrants.

The Humane Society says the animals lacked veterinary care and were living in filth.

“The conditions are truly filthy, really horrific conditions that we’re seeing right now,” said Kristen Tullo with the Humane Society of the United States in October.

Many of the cats were in a Donora church, which animal rescue workers described as dilapidated.

The cats were in crates that were allegedly overflowing with feces and rescuers did not see any food or water.

More cats were found in the dark basement of a house in Westmoreland County.

The situation was so bad, the Washington Area Humane Society had to call in the Humane Society of the U.S. to help. The national organization’s resources were needed to pull off the rescue.

The Humane Society said many of the cats were diagnosed with various illnesses.

The animals are now in protective custody in a confidential location, the Humane Society said.

“The cats are in much better spirits and their personalities have started to emerge: many of the cats are friendly and eager for attention,” the Humane Society said in a release.

Harr’s attorney Bruce Blissman released a statement, saying:

“It’s our position that Ms. Harr should be commended for providing excellent care and maintenance for many animals for nearly 20 years. The filing of the charges today will be addressed through the legal process and, ultimately, Ms. Harr’s good name will be cleared.”

Harr was originally arrested on two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.