PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It would appear the majority of Democrats have now chosen the candidate they want to take on President Trump in the fall.

Former Vice President Joe Biden soundly defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in the majority of yesterday’s primaries, continuing the momentum from last week.

But, have the Democrats settled on a candidate, nationally and here in Pennsylvania?

And how important is the next debate?

To sort through those questions and more, KDKA’s Stacy Smith goes “Around the Table Campaign 2020.”

Joining him around the table is Joe Mistick, who is a former deputy mayor of Pittsburgh and who has been involved in local and statewide politics for a long time. Joe also teaches law at Duquesne University.

On the other side of the table is Keith Schmidt. Keith is the former state director for Republican senator Rick Santorum, and he worked on Santorum’s presidential campaign. Keith now has his own consulting firm.

Mistick says it looks like Biden is the candidate. He also says Biden has the backing of the African American community.

Schmidt says Bernie has lost momentum, and he thinks it will cost him the nomination.