PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is confirming two more presumptive cases of Coronavirus in the state.

The latest cases are in Bucks County.

According to Bucks County officials, the patients are both adults who live together and were infected out of state.

They have been confined to their home and are experiencing mild symptoms.

On Tuesday, Bucks County closed down two school buildings for deep cleaning over Coronavirus concerns. However, they said no symptoms of the illness has been seen among the two students who are being watched.

The total in the state of Pennsylvania is now up to 14 cases of COVID-19.

There are eight cases in Montgomery County, and one each in Delaware, Monroe, Philadelphia and Wayne counties.

