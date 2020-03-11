



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is confirming two more presumptive cases of Coronavirus in the state.

The latest cases are in Bucks County.

RELATED STORIES:

According to Bucks County officials, the patients are both adults who live together and were infected out of state.

They have been confined to their home and are experiencing mild symptoms.

#BucksCounty has received its first two presumed positive results for COVID-19. Both are adults living in the same home who were infected out-of-state. They are confined to their residence with mild symptoms. No community spread or impact on local schools. https://t.co/0lTqSLpaj5 pic.twitter.com/X7U8V9d4O3 — BucksCountyGovt (@BucksCountyGovt) March 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Bucks County closed down two school buildings for deep cleaning over Coronavirus concerns. However, they said no symptoms of the illness has been seen among the two students who are being watched.

Two Bucks County schools announce that they will close Tuesday for deep-cleaning as a coronavirus precaution: Neshaminy High School and Buckingham Friends. No symptoms of illness have been seen among the two students currently under watch. https://t.co/gsu7lGyvhV pic.twitter.com/iXO6wQTgPO — BucksCountyGovt (@BucksCountyGovt) March 10, 2020

The total in the state of Pennsylvania is now up to 14 cases of COVID-19.

There are eight cases in Montgomery County, and one each in Delaware, Monroe, Philadelphia and Wayne counties.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.