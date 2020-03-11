BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – California University of Pennsylvania is canceling in-person classes and moving to online courses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

An extended spring break will be put in place from March 16 through March 27. On March 30, face-to-face classes will resume, but they’ll be online. Classes that are already online will pick back up on March 16.

They expect on-campus classes to resume on April 13.

This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes, like West Virginia University, Ohio State University, Kent State, Slippery Rock University, Cal U , Westminster College and Penn State.

