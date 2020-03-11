CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – California University of Pennsylvania is canceling in-person classes and moving to online courses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
An extended spring break will be put in place from March 16 through March 27. On March 30, face-to-face classes will resume, but they’ll be online. Classes that are already online will pick back up on March 16.
They expect on-campus classes to resume on April 13.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns
- G7 Meeting Scheduled In Pittsburgh Will Now Be Held Virtually ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’
- World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Crisis A Pandemic
- Ohio State University Cancels Face-To-Face Instruction For Month Of March
- Local Universities Have Contingency Plans In Place For Coronavirus Outbreak
- Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces New Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus, Total Increases To 11
- UPMC Putting Plans In Place To In Case Of Confirmed Case Of COVID-19
- Pittsburgh International Airport Taking Additional Steps To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
- Mayor Bill Peduto: Pittsburgh Is Preparing For Potential Coronavirus Outbreak
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes, like West Virginia University, Ohio State University, Kent State, Slippery Rock University, Cal U , Westminster College and Penn State.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. You can see a full, updated list here.
You must log in to post a comment.