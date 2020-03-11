PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University is the latest university to move to online classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Beginning next week and until further notice, the university is canceling in-person classes in favor of remote, virtual or alternative teaching/assessment, announced Wednesday.
Classes are canceled on March 16-17 to allow for preparations from staff.
The alternative classes begin on March 18.
“The Carnegie Mellon community should plan for remote teaching and learning to continue through the end of the semester,” the school said.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. You can see a full, updated list here.
As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., there were 16 confirmed cases in the state, all in eastern Pennsylvania.
