FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) – The death of a missing 22-year-old found near a murder suspect’s home in Fox Chapel has been ruled a homicide.
Christian Moore-Rouse was last seen in December of 2019, and his remains were found and identified on March 3. On Wednesday, the medical examiner ruled his cause of death a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death: homicide.
The suspect implicated in his death, Adam Rosenberg, was a college friend, but the family had suspected him in Moore-Rouse’s disappearance.
Rosenberg is also being charged with the death of 28-year-old Jeremy Dentel in Baldwin.
