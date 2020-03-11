Comments
As of Wednesday at noon, there were 15 confirmed cases in the state, all in eastern Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne University is canceling in-person classes in favor of online classes amid coronavirus concerns.
Duquesne University has canceled class on March 16 and March 17 in order to prepare for the start of online classes.
From March 18 through March 31, all on-campus classes will be canceled. The university says if they need to continue online classes past March 31, they will.
The university will remain open during this time. Employees are asked to come to work as usual.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. You can see a full, updated list here.
