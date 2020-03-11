EDINBORO, Pa. (KDKA) – Edinboro University is canceling face-to-face classes in favor of online classes amid coronavirus concerns.
In a letter to students, parents, faculty and staff, Guiyou Huang says spring break is extended until March 16. When classes resume after the extended break, the transition to online classes will begin.
The university says it expects in-person classes to resume in April. In the meantime, it will continue to monitor coronavirus.
It stressed that there have been no cases reported on campus.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes, like West Virginia University, Ohio State University, Kent State and Slippery Rock University.
As of Wednesday at noon, there were 15 confirmed cases in the state, all in eastern Pennsylvania.
