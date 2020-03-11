



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state playoff basketball game of local interest will not be played amid coronavirus concerns.

The Mt. Lebanon School District decided they will not make the trip to the eastern portion of the state for the contest.

“Mt Lebanon has decided not to send its team to Chambersburg to play Cheltenham in the PIAA playoffs. The Cheltenham school district has closed schools because of Coronavirus exposure. Mt Lebo is awaiting a response from the PIAA about disqualification. @KDKA”

Mt Lebanon has decided not to send its team to Chambersburg to play Cheltenham in the PIAA playoffs. The Cheltenham school district has closed schools because of Coronavirus exposure. Mt Lebo is awaiting a response from the PIAA about disqualification. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 11, 2020

The Cheltenham School District released a notice that schools are canceled for the week because of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in the area.

Mt. Lebanon released a statement this afternoon as well.

“Our boys basketball team was scheduled to compete against Cheltenham High School’s team on Wednesday, March 11 in Chambersburg as part of the PIAA playoff structure. The Cheltenham School District recently released information about their response to the COVID-19 virus because of exposure within their community. To reduce or mitigate the possible exposure to their students and staff, the Superintendent of the Cheltenham School District communicated to his community that the Cheltenham School District has closed its schools for the week, suspended field trips through April 13, and are prohibiting outside groups from utilizing its facilities. Although the Cheltenham School District deemed it appropriate to continue participation in the PIAA playoff structure, the Mt. Lebanon School District does not under these circumstances. The health and well-being of our students, staff, and community are of the utmost importance to us. After fully considering the totality of the information our District received from the Cheltenham School District, we consulted with the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) who advised the District not to participate in the game. After speaking to the PIAA leadership, the Mt. Lebanon School District administration has made the decision to not send our team, coaches, and other personnel to compete in the game. In that we can not ensure the health and safety of our students, coaches, and community, the District administration could see no other viable scenario to permit our team’s participation. The District has communicated its position to the PIAA and is awaiting its response. It is our position that our team should not be disqualified from this game and tournament. We extend our support to the Cheltenham School District as it is reported to be dealing with an evolving COVID-19 situation.”

There is no word on when or where this game will be made up.