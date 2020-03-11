



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL says its games are still on for now.

The league sent out a statement Wednesday after an NBA player tested positive for coronavirus.

The NBA has suspended its season.

“The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”

The Penguins are scheduled to play on Thursday at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The NHLPA issued a statement, saying:

“We are in continuous contact with the NHL regarding the coronavirus and the recent announcement by the NBA. These discussions will continue tomorrow morning, and we will consult with players before commenting further.”

The Blue Jackets announced the game will go on, but there will be restricted attendance. Admission will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners.

The Penguins will continue to play home games in front of fans.

According to the organization, they are in regular contact with not only the NHL, but also the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and local health officials about coronavirus concerns.