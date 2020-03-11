



COLUMBUS (KDKA) – The governor of Ohio says there are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, and it’s believed the newest case was a result of “community spread.”

Gov. Mike DeWine says Wednesday the fourth case was confirmed. He says a man in his mid-50s in Stark County has tested positive for coronavirus.

Today, #Ohio has a 4th confirmed case of #COVID19. The individual is a man, mid-50s, in Stark County. He has no travel history outside the US, which means we have a case of “community spread.” — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020

“He has no travel history outside the U.S., which means we have a case of ‘community spread,'” DeWine said.

The state is taking precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak. He says a rule about large gatherings will soon be in place.

“Community spread is a game-changer. You’re going to see us taking more aggressive actions now. Please know that we’re doing this to protect Ohioans and protect our healthcare system.” —@OHdeptofhealth Dir. Acton — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020

On Tuesday, the Ohio governor asked indoor sporting events to limit the people inside, suggesting spectators not be allowed. Outdoor events can continue, he said.

The governor asked universities and colleges to screen students returning from international travel, eliminate international travel altogether, postpone university-sponsored travel and move towards remote classes.

Ohio State University and Kent State both canceled face-to-face classes and instruction due to coronavirus concerns.

As for K-12 schools, the governor hasn’t proposed closing them, but warned parents should be prepared to stay home with kids.

