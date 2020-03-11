



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will issue rules ordering there be no large gatherings in the state due to the coronavirus.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced tomorrow’s game against Pittsburgh will go on, but there will be restricted attendance. Admission will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners.

This will affect the rest of the Blue Jacket’s home games.

“The health and well-being of our community is our priority and we appreciate the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests under these extraordinary circumstances,” a statement from the team read.

Back in Pittsburgh, the Penguins say Sunday’s game against the Islanders will go on as scheduled in front of fans.

The order will be issued in the next 24 to 36 hours, “The Athletic” reporter Aaron Portzline says. The order will say no spectators will be allowed at games.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine just specified that the order to be issued in the next 24-36 hours will be that no spectators will be allowed at games. That’s NCAA, #CBJ, #Cavs, etc.

Media and staff will be allowed, just not spectators. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 11, 2020

The NCAA announced that upcoming championship events will take place with only “essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The first four games of the NCAA tournament are scheduled to be played in Dayton, and the first and second round of regional games are in Cleveland.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ohio had four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

