



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there is one new case of coronavirus in the state.

The latest case is in Monroe County in eastern Pennsylvania, announced Wednesday.

There are still no cases in western Pennsylvania.

According to state health officials, there 14 presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases of the fast-spreading virus.

There is also one person in Montrogmery County being treated who is not from Pa. That individual is not being counted in the state’s total.

#COVID19 Update: PA has 14 presumptive positive + 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Total cases = 16

Counties impacted to date:

✔️ Bucks (2)

✔️ Delaware (1)

✔️ Monroe (2)

✔️ Montgomery (9)

✔️ Philadelphia (1)

✔️ Wayne (1) Latest info: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX pic.twitter.com/xCKbiGPTij — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 11, 2020

Several local universities are canceling in-person classes and moving online amid coronavirus concerns.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.