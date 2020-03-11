



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will continue to play home games in front of fans.

According to the organization, they are in regular contact with not only the NHL, but also the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and local health officials about coronavirus concerns.

They say, “Based upon the facts before us, home games, including Sunday’s game against the [New York Islanders], will go on as scheduled in front of fans.”

However, the Penguins say they are implementing a number of safety procedures inside PPG Paints Arena.

These are the safeguards they are working on:

• Sanitary gloves worn by food handlers, ticket takers, ushers and suite attendants

• Regular cleaning of escalator handrails, stairway railings, door handles and elevator buttons with disinfectant

• Regular cleaning and sanitizing of arena public areas and rest rooms

• Reconfiguration of common food-serving areas and services

• CDC advisory signs posted in rest rooms, advising fans of safety recommendations for washing hands, etc.

• Hand sanitizers placed around the arena

They are also asking fans with tickets who are feeling sick or anyone who has traveled to a high-risk area recently to stay home.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.