PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pre-draft process will go on, just with some precautions for the Steelers amid coronavirus concerns.

The Steelers confirmed that the process will be different, but the team will be sending members to scout the potential players of the future.

“The Steelers confirm they’re temporarily altering some pro day travel plans bc of the coronavirus. The team will continue to be represented at workouts, but is asking traveling staff to take precautions like limiting commercial flights & following CDC guidelines on handwashing”

The Steelers have six picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to this point in the offseason.

“Steelers 2020 draft picks are set:

2-49

3-102 (comp)

4-124

4-135 (from Titans, through Dolphins)

6-198

7-232”

The NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas between April 23rd and April 25th.