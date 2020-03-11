CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Aaron Hoover, of Rania’s Catering, is filling in for Rania Harris this week, making recipes for spring salads.

Refrigerator Pickling Brine
Yield: 6 cups

Ingredients:

  • Sherry Vinegar 2 c
  • Sugar 2 c
  • Water 2 c
  • Peppercorns, pink 2 T
  • Mustard seeds 2 T
  • Salt 1 T
  • Bay leaves 6 ea.

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot and bring to a boil. Remove from heat, and pour over your favorite cut vegetables, storing them refrigerated and submerged in a container with a tight fitting lid. Optimal flavor will be reached in 24-72 hours, depending on the thickness and density of your vegetables. They will last about 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Tarragon Vinaigrette
Yield: 2.5 cups

Ingredients:

  • White Wine Vinegar ½ c
  • Tarragon 2 T
  • Honey 1 T
  • Country Dijon Mustard 1 T
  • Shallot 1 T
  • Olive Oil 1.5 c
  • Salt & Pepper To taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients to blender, food processor, or container for immersion blender. Blend until smooth, and adjust seasoning.

