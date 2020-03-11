Comments
Refrigerator Pickling Brine
Tarragon Vinaigrette
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Aaron Hoover, of Rania’s Catering, is filling in for Rania Harris this week, making recipes for spring salads.
Yield: 6 cups
Ingredients:
- Sherry Vinegar 2 c
- Sugar 2 c
- Water 2 c
- Peppercorns, pink 2 T
- Mustard seeds 2 T
- Salt 1 T
- Bay leaves 6 ea.
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot and bring to a boil. Remove from heat, and pour over your favorite cut vegetables, storing them refrigerated and submerged in a container with a tight fitting lid. Optimal flavor will be reached in 24-72 hours, depending on the thickness and density of your vegetables. They will last about 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
Yield: 2.5 cups
Ingredients:
- White Wine Vinegar ½ c
- Tarragon 2 T
- Honey 1 T
- Country Dijon Mustard 1 T
- Shallot 1 T
- Olive Oil 1.5 c
- Salt & Pepper To taste
Directions:
Add all ingredients to blender, food processor, or container for immersion blender. Blend until smooth, and adjust seasoning.
