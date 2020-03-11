Comments
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Peoples Gas is responding to the scene of a gas leak along Route 910.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m. early Wednesday morning, a vehicle reportedly struck a gas line near Armina Stone.
Route 910 has been closed between Commerce Drive and Locust Hill Road.
PennDOT workers were doing work in the area and reported the accident.
There is no word if it was a PennDOT vehicle that struck the gas line or if it was another vehicle.
Peoples Gas say that it will take 4 to 5 hours to repair the gas line.
