SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – The mayor of Slippery Rock says the borough is now a Second Amendment sanctuary.
A resolution passed Tuesday says the borough of will oppose, within the limits of the Constitution, “any efforts to infringe upon” the rights of Slippery Rock citizens to bear arms.
Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid R. Longo shared the resolution on Facebook, saying the borough would become the first “Second Amendment Sanctuary Borough” in Pennsylvania.
“I honor the Borough Council for standing with me and choosing to support this resolution,” his Facebook post read.
“They have chosen to uphold our sacred oath and duty to protect and defend The Constitution of The United States and The Constitution of The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and are to be commended.”
