



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bar in Italy well known for being a haven for Steelers fans is closed due to COVID-19.

In a post on the bar’s Facebook page, La Botticella wrote about its closure due to the global outbreak.

“As everyone can see we are all affected with this Covid-19 outbreak in Italy. La Botticella will be closed until further notice hopefully things will get back to normal in the world soon. We are taking care of our employees and have decided that health is more important than wealth. To all my friends out there take this thing seriously and prepare its gonna be a tough ride but we will come back stronger. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to me your presence gives us strength to carry on and ride this out.”

