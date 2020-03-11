Comments
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to the 600 block of Holmes Street in Wilkinsburg to investigate a shooting. Dispatchers were alerted to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say first responders found a female who had been shot inside the residence. KDKA’s Paul Martino reports she had been shot in the neck.
She was transported to the local hospital in critical condition.
There is no word on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police’s tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
