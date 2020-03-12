ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – An Aliquippa School District elementary student is self-quarantined after visiting a country with reported cases of coronavirus.
The student was taken out of school, the district says in a letter, and will stay home for at least 14 days.
The district says at this time, there is no indication the student has any coronavirus symptoms.
In the letter, the district says students don’t have school Friday for a scheduled Act 80 Day. Thursday evening into Friday, staff will clean and disinfect the elementary school.
“As always, our main concern is the health, safety and well-being of the students and staff of the Aliquippa School District,” the letter reads.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 22 cases of coronavirus in Pa. — all of them in the eastern part of the state.
