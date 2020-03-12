PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least three major college basketball tournaments have been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.
The Big Ten, SEC and AAC have all cancelled their respective conference tournaments Thursday morning.
“BREAKING: the AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournaments have been canceled, all per releases.”
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 12, 2020
The Big 12 is following suit.
“Source: The Big 12 is in the process of cancelling its conference tournament this week in Kansas City.”
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020
The A-10 was next on the list to fall.
“According to Jeff Goodman, the #A10MBB Championship is cancelled.”
— Zachary Weiss (@ZacharyMWeiss) March 12, 2020
The ACC was one of the last tournaments to cancel.
UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/UTlO4MTVxI
— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 12, 2020
The PAC-12 tournament has been cancelled.
“Sources have confirmed that the Pac-12 tournament has been cancelled.”
— Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 12, 2020
In addition, the MLS has suspended the season for 30 days.
“Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days”
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020
