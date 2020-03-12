PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least three major college basketball tournaments have been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

The Big Ten, SEC and AAC have all cancelled their respective conference tournaments Thursday morning.

“BREAKING: the AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournaments have been canceled, all per releases.”

BREAKING: the AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournaments have been canceled, all per releases. — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 12, 2020

The Big 12 is following suit.

“Source: The Big 12 is in the process of cancelling its conference tournament this week in Kansas City.”

Source: The Big 12 is in the process of cancelling its conference tournament this week in Kansas City. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020

The A-10 was next on the list to fall.

“According to Jeff Goodman, the #A10MBB Championship is cancelled.”

According to Jeff Goodman, the #A10MBB Championship is cancelled. — Zachary Weiss (@ZacharyMWeiss) March 12, 2020

The ACC was one of the last tournaments to cancel.

“UPDATE:”

The PAC-12 tournament has been cancelled.

“Sources have confirmed that the Pac-12 tournament has been cancelled.”

Sources have confirmed that the Pac-12 tournament has been cancelled. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 12, 2020

In addition, the MLS has suspended the season for 30 days.

“Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days”