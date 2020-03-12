



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Travelers thinking of traveling abroad should probably put those plans on hold, according to the Department of State.

With how much COIVD-19 has spread, they are limiting travel and in some cases have border restrictions and quarantines in place.

The State Department is urging travelers that do still want or need to travel abroad to follow the CDC’s guidelines.

Those can be found on their website.

Meanwhile, a local travel agency says there haven’t been this many cancelations or worries regarding travel since 9/11. A lot of people are canceling trips to Italy, specifically, a country that has been hit hard with COVID-19.

For people who have trips planned months from now, agencies are suggesting they wait before changing plans.

“Younger, middle-aged type people that are going 4-or-5 months from now, we’re encouraging them not to cancel at this point but to wait and see what the situation is like within the month or two before they travel,” said Joe Weigler of Shadyside Travel.

The agency, however, also said there is concern among travelers for even traveling domestically.

