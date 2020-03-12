BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, NHL And MLB Suspend Seasons
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Community College of Allegheny County is suspending classes as it transitions to online classes.

On Thursday, the college announced that credit classes are suspended from March 13-17.

All on-campus instruction has been canceled from March 18-April 19, and all noncredit classes will be canceled March 18-April 19.

Students will be contacted directly by their instructors with more information about course work.

This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. Some universities are even opting to move online. You can see a full, updated list here.

