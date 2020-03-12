



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Plenty of clouds will be around through the day on Thursday but there will be a few breaks possible, especially south of I-70.

Rain chances return later in the day, after 7:00 p.m. and those will stick around through Friday morning.

There also may be a chance for some thunder as the front passes by around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the clouds should be cleared and the rest of the day will be breezy and cool with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

The weekend looks to be cool with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the 40s.

As we move into next week, we’ll see warmer temperatures with highs near 60 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

