



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus is already having a negative effect on local small businesses.

Small businesses in Oakland are looking at long-term pain now that local universities have canceled in-person classes.

The lunch crowd at Atria’s Restaurant is sparse, and owner Pat McDonnell is bracing for a long-term downturn.

“This is scary,” McDonnell said.

The virus is already having a cascading impact as health concerns move to money worries.

The stay-at-home economy means less foot traffic for the stores in Squirrel Hill.

“Small businesses will be the hardest hit,” said Mardi Isler of the Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition.

With a dozen restaurants, McDonnell is reassuring the public, heightening cleanliness procedures and spacing tables while moving into catering and takeout to avoid layoffs.

“We are going to survive,” McDonnell said.

Small businesses say they are going to need some help from Washington D.C., to stay afloat.