



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to grow, so does concern in the healthcare system.

The key is to limit unnecessary testing so the patients who are severely sick can receive the care they need.

In the past week, Preferred Primary Care Physicians in Green Tree have received more calls than usual, especially from patients who have been traveling.

A phone triage system has been put in place.

When a patient calls and has a concern, they’re asked questions about travel history and exposure to the virus before being treated.

In the meantime, the doctor’s office is meeting every morning to talk about new strategies and collaborating with the health department and local hospitals.

“I think part of the strategy would be to make sure none of the health care system is inundated with unnecessary testing or unnecessary patients. So as a result, it’s important to do phone triage and to identify those patients that need that level of care and those patients that can self-quarantine, stay home and recover without incident, said Dr. Frank Civitarese with Preferred Primary Care Physicians.

KDKA also reached out to several other health facilities, including Excela Health and MedExpress.

They say they are prepared to follow the CDC and health department guidelines.