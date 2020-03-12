INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Joining the list of sporting events that will have spectator limits over concerns of coronavirus, is the NCAA Division-II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Atlantic Region Championships.
That tournament will be played at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex on IUP’s campus.
IUP Athletics made the decision on Wednesday to limit the event to essential staff and family members.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pittsburgh City Leaders Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak Before Cancelling Other Events
- NHL Is ‘Evaluating The Options’ On Play After NBA Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus
- Big 12, Big Ten Conferences To Begin Tournament Fan Bans
- Coronavirus In Ohio: Governor Orders Ban On Large Gatherings In State, Affects Penguins Game And NCAA Tournament
- Pittsburgh Steelers Altering Pro Day Travel Plans Because Of Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Closures: Mt. Lebanon Boys Basketball Backs Out Of PIAA State Playoff Game Amid Coronavirus Concerns
“It was our hope for everyone to share in the success of the teams we are hosting this weekend at IUP,” said IUP Director of Athletics Todd Garzarelli. “All of us understand the disappointment of fans and students-athletes but our decision was made in the best interest of public health.”
They are planning to refund all tickets purchased in full.
IUP also announced that the tournament would be streamed live on their website, IUPAthletics.com.
You must log in to post a comment.