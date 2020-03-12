



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has released new details about the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania.

There are currently no cases of the virus in our area, but local leaders are getting ready.

RELATED STORIES:

During a briefing on Thursday with Allegheny County, UPMC and AHN, testing for the virus was a major topic.

Officials say there has been a bottleneck in the collection of specimens due to very strict requirements for testing, like have the availability of proper masks and gowns. Testing is not available on-demand.

Dr. Kristtetn Mertz, a medical epidemiologist for ACHD, says those requirements were just recently relaxed, and officials should be able to begin testing more people.

But that doesn’t mean they will test everyone who requests one.

Health experts continue to push typical preventive methods.

Individuals who need immediate medical attention should call 911 instead of driving to a hospital.

“This virus, for most people, is a mild illness. The people at risk are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, the incoming director of ACHD. “That’s the good news, that most people with this illness have mild symptoms. But if you are sick, please stay home and keep your children home as well, if they are sick. And use all of the hygiene etiquette that everyone has been emphasizing.”

All businesses and schools were encouraged on Thursday to formulate plans in case there is a need to close.

There are 22 cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, all in the eastern part of the state.