



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NCAA has canceled March Madness due to coronavirus.

The NCAA announced on Thursday that Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments — as well as remaining winter and spring NCAA championships — have been canceled.

In a statement, NCAA cites the global coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement follows the NCAA’s decision to limit attendance at championship events on Wednesday.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

In a statement released about the decision to hold events without fans, the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel says it recognizes “the fluidity” of novel coronavirus and “its impact on hosting events in a public space.”

“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease,” yesterday’s statement read.

Robert Morris University automatically qualified for the tournament earlier this week. West Virginia University and Penn State were expected to also make the tournament.

On Thursday, several conference tournaments, including the Big Ten, SEC and AAC, were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.