PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has decided to cancel the annual Spring Meeting that was scheduled to take place in Florida.

The league made the news official Thursday afternoon amid an abundance of cancellations across the sports world due to the Coronavirus.

“The NFL has just cancelled its Annual League Meeting in Florida, per @TomPelissero, with most of the matters discussed there being pushed to May. GMs and coaches will likely attend that one.”

The meeting was scheduled for Palm Beach Florida from March 29th-April 1st.

“Logistics of this decision were straightforward. @NFL always schedules meetings in late March and late May. This year, it will cancel the March meeting and shift that business to its May 19-20 meeting in Marina Del Ray.”