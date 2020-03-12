



NEW YORK (KDKA) – The National Hockey League has advised teams not to conduct morning skates, practices, and team meetings while they decide what the next steps are amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

No NHL players have tested positive for COVID-19 but an NBA player on the Utah Jazz had, which led to a suspension of their season.

As of Wednesday night, the NHL has said they are “evaluating the options” after the NBA chose to suspend their season but have not said if they plan to suspend the NHL season.

The Penguins are scheduled to play the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight in a game that is not open to the public.